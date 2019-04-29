Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland heads to Brighton

Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland has confirmed a Brighton date this summer.

He will be playing Brighton’s Concorde 2 on Tuesday, July 23. As previously announced, he plays Wickham Festival near Fareham on Sunday, August 4.

Spokeswoman Katie Gwyther said: “Kiefer Sutherland has today released a new video for single ‘Something You Love’, which was shot in Downtown LA and directed by Tom Kirk (Muse, Metallica, Guns & Roses) and produced by Rowan Glenn. ‘Something You Love’ is a propulsive Petty-meets-Springsteen rocker which bursts with energy. Co-written with Cole, it pays tribute to the “average person who works very hard just to stay in the middle” who finds themselves betrayed by big business. “Has it happened to a lot of people I care about?” questions Sutherland. “Yes, of course it has.”

“Kiefer Sutherland previewed ‘Reckless & Me’ by playing three sold out stripped-back acoustic shows in the UK this month. Now fans can get the opportunity to see him on his ‘Reckless & Me’ tour throughout 2019, full dates below. Fans can order the album here; https://BMG.lnk.to/RecklessAndMePR



“Kiefer Sutherland follows his critically acclaimed 2016 debut ‘Down In A Hole’ by releasing the follow-up ‘Reckless & Me’ today,April 26th via BMG. ‘Reckless & Me’ is the second chapter in a musical journey that has seen Sutherland play hundreds of shows. Initial praise included The Guardian who stated, “The action star’s whiskey-sodden country music set is genuinely poignant,” while Rolling Stone noted his “edgy vocals blended with passion.”

“‘Reckless & Me’ emerged organically from Sutherland’s touring in support of his debut. The ten songs were written primarily by Sutherland with select contributions from his producer and long-term friend Jude Cole. They recorded the majority of the album in two sets of sessions, each spanning three or four days, at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. Sutherland was inspired by the location’s rich history, and especially by posing next to a photo of Paul McCartney looking back at a photo of Frank Sinatra. Their supporting musicians shared a strong pedigree, notably guitarist Waddy Wachtel (Stevie Nicks), drummer Brian MacLeod (Sheryl Crow) and the legendary pianist Jim Cox.

“While country music is the beating heart of ‘Reckless & Me’, its songs span wider Americana, encompassing folk, rock, blues and a whole lot more. They’re all connected by Sutherland’s love of sharing stories, whether by recounting snapshot of his own life or relating the experiences of others.

“One of the album’s immediate highlights is ‘This Is How It’s Done’, a high octane honky tonk that demonstrates that Sutherland’s take on country is steeped in tradition. He was waiting in a bar when he had a flashback to his youth which inspired the song, hastily scribbling the lyrics onto napkins and recording the melody onto his phone.”

“The album is bookended by two songs with a special place in Sutherland’s heart.‘Open Road’ dates back to 1987 when Sutherland and Cole took a road trip: Sutherland was travelling to Savannah, Georgia to film ‘1969’ and Cole was heading to Memphis to launch his debut album. Sutherland fell asleep as they hit the Georgia stateline, leaving Cole to sing to himself to stay alert. “It’s absolutely his song,”admits Sutherland, “but I feel a part of it because I was there as it was written.”

“ And ‘Reckless & Me’ comes to close with Sutherland’s heartfelt ode to his daughter, Sarah. Looking back upon photos of her as a baby, he started written what eventually became ‘Song For A Daughter’. In that emotional moment, he promised to finish it.“Long after I’m gone, the song will still be there and she’ll know how much I love her,”he says.“I cried when I wrote it thinking about how much she’s meant to my life, and how different it would’ve been without her.”

‘Reckless & Me’ is released on CD, vinyl and digital formats.

The dates are:

Sunday 21st July, Gateshead, SummerTyne Festival

Monday 22nd July – Bristol, River Town Festival

Tuesday 23rd July – Brighton, Concorde 2

Thursday 25th July – Bury St Edmunds, Apex

Saturday 3rd August – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Sunday 4th August – Wickham, Wickham Festival

Tuesday 6th August – Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

Wednesday 7th August – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

Thursday 8th August – York, Barbican

Friday 9th August – Belfast, Farmers Bash Festival

Tuesday 15th October – Cardiff, Tramshed

Wednesday 16th October – Glasgow, Old Fruit Market

Thursday 17th October – Dublin, Academy

Monday 19th October – Hull, Asylum

Sunday 20th October – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Monday 21st October – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Tuesday 22nd October- London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire