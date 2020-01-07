Horsham's Big Gig confirmed for 2020

The Big Gig – promised as Horsham’s “greatest family music festival” – has confirmed its 2020 date, music line-up and Black Friday ticket offer

Spokeswoman Nicole Holden said: “Hosted at Horsham Sports Club, The Big Gig 2020 will be held on Saturday, June 20 with a full line-up of live tribute music and family festival fun not to be missed!

“Now in its fifth year, the Big Gig promises to deliver another great festival day with an all new line-up of some of the best live musicians and tribute acts in the area and beyond. Alongside the live music will be oodles of fun festival activities from bouncy castles to glitter painting and Horsham’s own tasty street food stalls. Plus, a large variety of specialist drinks tents selling local ales, Prosecco, Pimms, a variety of gins, and the club’s own fully licensed bar.

“Headlining this year are the Spice Girlz. Recognised as the number one Spice Girls tribute act in the world, they will be performing high energy, choreographed, cult hits to Spice Up Your Life!

“Local eight-piece band Almost Elvis will kick off the event with a show-stopping tribute to The King, fresh faced from Vegas. Current and popular, 100 per cent live vocals from 24K Bruno Mars and his professional dancers will be followed by The Bootleg Bee Gees.

“Local legends Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes will be performing without limits, delivering everything to get you off your picnic chairs, from funk and soul to punk and rock. Doors open 1pm. Bands start at 2.30pm. Last band finishes 10.30pm.”

Buy tickets online here: https://thebiggighorsham2020.eventbrite.co.uk or in cash direct or 01403 254628.

