James Arthur confirms Brighton date - with new album on the horizon

James Arthur has announced a nationwide UK and Ireland arena tour for March 2020, with dates including the Brighton Centre.

Spokeswoman Kara McCabe said: “The news follows the release of James Arthur’s brand new single ‘Treehouse’. The single features US superstar rapper Ty Dolla $ign and British rising star Shotty Horroh. With its piano and beats, 'Treehouse' has its roots in retro hip hop, and is a feel good ode to survival and accepting that, some days, it's okay not to be okay, because it's what comes after that matters.

“The last few years have been remarkable for James. He was recently awarded a disc for reaching a billion streams on Spotify with his No.1 global hit 'Say You Won't Let Go'. Only 18 records have achieved a billion streams on Spotify in history, and James is one of 10 artists globally to do this including Drake, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

“In total James has now sold over 25 million records globally. His recent duet with Anne-Marie 'Rewrite The Stars' from The Greatest Showman Reimagined has been streamed an amazing 251 million times, whilst his 2018 song 'Empty Space' has already hit over 100 million streams.

“James has 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has had over 1.5 billion views on YouTube. His 2016 album "Back From The Edge" went straight to No.1 in the UK charts and has gone multiplatinum worldwide.

“James releases his third album 'YOU', on October 18th, featuring the hit singles 'Falling Like The Stars', 'Naked' and 'Empty Space', alongside new songs with features from Travis Barker (Blink 182) and Adam Lazzara from Taking Back Sunday. Fans can pre-order the album here. The 17 song epic finds the global star at both his boldest and most promiscuous, with hard-hitting lyrics, a restless rifle through musical styles and the searing vocals of someone with plenty to get off their chest.

“This September James takes to the road for a sold out tour of the US, followed by a sold out intimate tour of the UK in October and a nationwide UK and Ireland arena tour in March 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday 13th September at 10am via http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk, and http://www.gigsandtours.com.”

Mon 02 Mar 2020 Dublin 3Arena

Wed 04 Mar 2020 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thu 05 Mar 2020 London The O2

Sat 07 Mar 2020 Birmingham Arena

Sun 08 Mar 2020 Brighton Centre

Tue 10 Mar 2020 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Wed 11 Mar 2020 Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 13 Mar 2020 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 14 Mar 2020 Manchester Arena

http://www.jamesarthurofficial.com/



https://www.facebook.com/jamesarthur

https://www.twitter.com/jamesarthur23

https://www.instagram.com/jamesarthur