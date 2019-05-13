Liberate your libido with laughter, promises Brighton "sex educator"

Laura-Doe’s Vaudeville of the Vulva makes its UK Fringe debut in Brighton in May, with the self-styled sex educator promising to liberate libido with laughter.

Written and performed by award-winning Australian comedian, singer/songwriter Laura-Doe, it is illuminating and transformative musical theatre for owners and lovers of vaginas, she says.

“The production takes the baton from Eve Ensler’s Vagina Monologues as a catalyst for conversation and social change around the sensitive topic of sexuality.

“For many people, female genitals are hard to name accurately, if at all, and remain shrouded in mystery. The show is a series of light-hearted sketches that inform whilst entertaining.

“However, its motivation is also serious, seeking to gently lift taboos, using comedy and song to release tension and create the freedom to speak about and appreciate this much-maligned and misunderstood body area.”

“Vaudeville of the Vulva’s four free fringe shows are curated by Laughing Horse Comedy in the Caroline of Brunswick at 10.45pm on May 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 10.45pm.”

