Littlehampton choir play home town plus Felpham and Midhurst

Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir are promising Magical Movie Musicals in their annual prom concert.



Spokeswoman Madeleine Wadley said: “As one of the most popular local community choirs in West Sussex, the Edwin James Festival Choir and their Orchestra have a large following in their home town of Littlehampton and the surrounding areas.



“The annual prom concert is one of the highlights of the year with the first half this year including Movie Musicals from such magical shows and films as The Greatest Showman, Mary Poppins, The Lion King, Wicked, A Star is Born and Moulin Rouge as well as numbers from Rodgers and Hammerstein and more. Soloist this concert will be soprano Pat Franklin who will feature in the opening number as well as the Rodgers and Hammerstein songs later in the concert, while the orchestra will have their own starring role in Unchained Melody.



“The second half of the concert will follow the style of a traditional promenade evening when seasoned promenaders will be able to join in with the choir and orchestra in the time-honoured favourites of Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem, Sussex by the Sea and Fantasia on British Sea Songs as well as wave their flags, blow whistles, sound hooters and swing their rattles.”

Musical director James Rushman said: “This is the concert which the choir love to be part of because it is such fun. The second half particularly is a time for the audiences to join in with the choir and orchestra to raise the roof with traditional and well-known prom songs and musical works. This year we will be performing the concert three times In Littlehampton, Felpham and Midhurst so if you miss one you can catch us at the next venue. All are in support of good causes.”



The Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra will be performing at St James the Great Church in East Ham Road, Littlehampton on Saturday, June, 15 with doors opening at 6.45pm and the concert due to start at 7.30pm. Tickets priced at £10 for adults and £4 for children may be obtained via the booking office on 01243 582330.



There will be a further opportunity to see the concert at St Mary’s Church, Felpham Village on Friday, July 5 at 7.30pm with free entry and a retiring collection for the choir’s three charities St Barnabas House, St Wilfred’s Hospice and Chestnut Tree House.



The third and final performance will be at Midhurst Memorial Hall at the bottom of North Street on Friday, July 12 with tickets priced a £12 with doors opening at 6.45pm and concert starting 7.30pm. The final concert will be in aid of 4Sight Vision Support with tickets from the box office on 01730 812338.



Founded in August 1998 by musical director James Rushman, the choir rehearse on Wednesday evenings in St James Hall from 7.30pm and prospective new members are always welcome to visit. The next concert will be Remembrance and Thanksgiving when the choir and orchestra will be joined by Loughborough Male Voice Choir to be performed on September 28 when there will be an opportunity to light a candle in memory of loved ones. Further details on the concerts and the choir can be found on http://www.edwinjamesfestivalchoir.co.uk.

