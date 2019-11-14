Musician Latos Xx organises Worthing College Children in Need show

Tom Latos, a 16-year-old musician and artist called Latos Xx, is putting on a variety show for Children In Need which features talented young performers from Worthing College.

It will be staged in the Sealight Theatre.



“We have lots of talented singers performing and we also have Chris Pelling who is putting on an extract from his own musical that he has composed called Laments with the Lonely. I am doing a lip sync drag routine and I am also singing two of my songs from my Latos Xx discography, available on Spotify and all streaming platforms.”



The show will be on Friday, November 15 from 5.30-7.30pm.



“It’s going to be a great night for a great cause.”

