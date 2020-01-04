New Year concert with Worthing Symphony Orchestra

Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s annual New Year concert will have a French twist this year.

As spokeswoman Jennie Osborne explains: “This 2020 celebration has a few French fancies included as well, bringing a bit of Ooh La La to the usual high-spirited proceedings.

“The concert takes place on Sunday, January 5 at the Assembly Hall, and in keeping with New Year concerts of recent years, there is no guest soloist, but rather an opportunity to showcase the professional musicians of WSO.

“The orchestra itself takes centre stage for the entire concert with long-time music director and conductor John Gibbons at the helm.

“The varied programme includes Strauss staples like the Blue Danube, Emperor and Morning Papers Walzes; Jockey, Tik-Tak and Pizzicato Polkas, alongside the high spirits of Paris, in the shape of Offenbach’s Overture Orpheus in the Underworld (with its famous Can-Can), the Barcarolle from Tales of Hoffman and the Mazurka from Delibes’ ballet Coppelia plus much more!

“In keeping with the Viennese New Year tradition, the concert ends with Strauss’ famous Radetzky March for which audience participation is compulsory!

“What a great way to start the New Year – with a lively, upbeat, hand-clapping, foot-stomping, programme of live orchestral music performed by Worthing Symphony Orchestra – the professional orchestra of West Sussex.

“Join some of the finest musicians from the south-east and London in festive celebration.

“This joyous concert is guaranteed to start 2020 in celebratory style and ensure that everyone leaves the Assembly Hall with a spring in their step.”

The concert starts at 2.45pm.

Tickets are available on 01903 206206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

Their next concert will be on Friday, January 31 at 7.30pm, again in the Assembly Hall, featuring Julian Trevelyan on piano.

The programme will feature: Tchaikovsky – Swan Lake Waltz; Delius – Sleigh Ride; Sibelius – Karelia Suite; Howard Blake – The Snowman; Rimsky-Korsakov – Dance of the Tumblers; Leroy Anderson – Sleigh Ride; Waldteufel – Skaters Waltz; Howard Blake – Piano Concerto.