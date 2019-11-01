Preview - The Happy Mondays at the Brighton Dome

The former bad boys of Baggy the Happy Mondays are back in Brighton this month.

Brighton Dome will welcome the 24-hour party people from Salford on November 9 as part of the bands’ Greatest Hits tour.

Happy Mondays frontman and occasional reality TV star Shaun Ryder said: “It’ll be great to be back out on the road with Happy Mondays for some pre-Christmas partying!

“We’re looking forward to playing all the hits and more at these shows. It will be a good show, better than ever really. The sex and drugs have gone and now it’s just the rock ‘n’ roll.”

Shaun will be joined by Bez, Rowetta, Gary Whelan, Paul Ryder, Mark Day and Dan Broad.

Rowetta said:“I’m really looking forward to this tour, almost 30 years since I first got on stage with the Mondays.

“The band and the fans are like family to me and I still love singing these songs as much as I did in 1990.”

After signing to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records, the late ‘80s saw the Happy Mondays become the pioneers of the Madchester sound, as they blended their love of funk, rock, psychedelia and house with the sounds of the UK’s emerging rave scene.

Their first two albums were critically well received, the first produced by John Cale, the second produced by legendary Factory producer Martin Hannet

The band’s third album, 1990s platinum - selling Pills ‘n’ Thrills And Bellyaches , led to the Happy Mondays crossing over into the mainstream to become icons of Britain’s biggest cultural phenomenon on for a generation .

In 2016, the Happy Mondays won the Ivor Novello’s Inspiration Award, further cementing their reputation as one of Britain’s most influential and loved bands. Tickets are still available, visit www brightondome.org/