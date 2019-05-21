Queen of Shops Mary Portas will discuss her life and career in Worthing

Mary Portas – retail expert, businesswoman and Queen of Shops – comes to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on tour on May 23 to discuss her life, her career and her new book.

Brought to Worthing by Penguin Live, this event will see Mary drawing on decades of business experience.

Spokeswoman Zoe Middleton said: “It’s packed with top tips, honest advice and lively tales from a woman on a mission to make the world of work a better place, for everyone. As part of the event, ticket-holders will receive a free copy of her latest book Work Like A Woman and are also invited to have their copy signed by Mary post-show.

“Known to the nation as Mary, Queen of Shops, from her award-winning series for the BBC, Mary Portas has made an indelible mark on British retail. Starting her career with Harrods and then Top Shop she made her name as the creative director of Harvey Nichols, transforming the department store into London’s sexiest fashion destination.

“She has written columns for national media on retail and consumerism, published two books, advised government on the future of High Streets, launched her own fashion label, as well as kickstarting the return of British manufacturing with her brand Kinky Knickers. Her proudest achievement to date, she says, is the creation of Mary’s Living and Giving shops for Save The Children.

“She will be joined on stage by journalist, presenter and broadcaster Sali Hughes who specialises in beauty, women’s issues and film. A former magazine editor, she has written extensively for Grazia, The Observer, Vogue, Elle, Stylist, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan and Glamour.

“She is contributing editor on Red magazine and popular resident columnist on The Pool and Empire magazine, both of which have seen her twice-nominated for Columnist of The Year.”

Tickets on 01903 206206 and http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.