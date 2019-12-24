REVIEW: Peter Pan at the Hilton Brighton Metropole until December 29

At Christmas time, I’m sure many of us love to reminisce about our childhood.

And so how fitting that this year’s pantomime at the Hilton Brighton Metropole tells the story of Peter Pan, the boy who never grows up.

I’m lucky enough to have two young children of my own which gives me a good excuse to go along to family shows and it is great that producers David Hill and Lukas Wojcik seem to be making their traditional pantomime an annual fixture for the city.

This year’s offering had it all for me — fun, frolics and the feel-good factor.

The traditional story, characters and panto favourite elements were all there for the children but there was so much for the adults, too. I’m happy to admit, I laughed a lot during this festive treat, mainly thanks to the fantastic Richard Dawes, who played Smee. What a loveable and comical character he is.

I won’t spoil it for those yet to see the show but watch out for the lip-syncing, the 12 Days of Christmas and the number which sees several characters singing and acting out the jobs they would do if they did not work on the Jolly Roger. Those moments were slapstick comedy at its best for me.

In fact, the whole show was brimming with a jolly and playful feel. Even the pantomime villain — Hook played by Nathan Charman — had to ask the audience to boo him! Michael Ruben was an excellent Peter Pan and I must mention Allison Ferns, the BBC Sussex radio presenter, who played the sassy Delores the Mermaid. She looked stunning in her mermaid attire, complete with lilac hair, and although many of us may regularly hear her speaking on the radio, who knew she had such a brilliant singing voice.

The producers struck gold when it came to the singing talent this year; as well as Richard, Nathan and Allison, there was Hayley Cann as Wendy; Hope Thompson as Tinkerbell; and Charmaine Brocklebank as Tiger Lily — who were all fantastic.

The young actors and dancers also shone bright on the stage.

As for my children, they absolutely loved the show and will definitely have some happy memories to reminisce about when they have to grow up, like me!

There is still time to see Peter Pan. It is running until December 29 and tickets are available at www.brightonfamilypanto.com