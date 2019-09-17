Simply Red announce Brighton date

Simply Red have confirmed a Brighton date for next year.

They will play the Brighton Centre on Wednesday, October 21 2020.

Following the announcement that their funky new album, ‘Blue Eyed Soul’, will be released on November 8th on BMG, Simply Red today reveal the details of their 13-date UK and Ireland 2020 arena tour.

Hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the UK, they will be firing on all cylinders delivering their all-time classic hits from a stellar career, such as ‘Stars’, ‘Holding Back The Years’, ‘Fairground’ and ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’, as well as some raw and soulful new grooves.

Simply Red play the following UK dates, tickets on general sale Friday 20th September from http://myticket.co.uk/artists/simply-red

Hotel and exclusive VIP package options available, including limited edition Simply Red merchandise

OCTOBER 2020

Tues 6th NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena

Wed 7th HULL, Bonus Arena

Fri 9th GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

Sat 10th LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Sun 11th LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena

Tues 13th DUBLIN, 3Arena

Fri 16th BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

Sat 17th MANCHESTER, Arena

Sun 18th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Tues 20th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Wed 21st BRIGHTON, Centre

Fri 23rd BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre

Sat 24th LONDON, The O2

Mick Hucknall has been Simply Red’s songwriter and bandleader since the very beginning in 1985, aided by long-serving saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986. The current line-up has remained consistent since 2003, and the new tour will play to the core strengths of this fantastic band. “I want them to enjoy playing, for crowds to get up and move around, and everybody to put their heart into it. It’s all about capturing the groove”, says Hucknall.

‘Blue Eyed Soul’ was recorded as live with few overdubs at British Grove Studios in London. All ten tracks, including the sensational new single ‘Thinking Of You’, were written by Mick Hucknall and produced by long-time collaborator Andy Wright. Musical reference points draw on classic funk and soul: Wilson Pickett, Dyke and the Blazers, James Brown, and the roaring horns of Tower of Power. “I’m looking forward to playing it live because it’s real”, says Hucknall of the upcoming record, “I want to have a good time”.

‘Blue Eyed Soul’ is available to pre-order now.

www.simplyred.com