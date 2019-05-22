Singers Jo Harman and Elles Bailey combine for Shoreham gig

Singers Jo Harman and Elles Bailey combine at the Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham on Thursday, May 23.

Spokesman Mark Ede said: “Headliner Jo is an award-winning international touring and recording artist. Bristol-based Elles is enjoying similar success, her latest release, Road I Call Home, has already enjoyed some 500,000 Spotify streams since release and the album currently sits proudly in both the UK Official Country and Americana Charts, already having been number one in the hot new releases Amazon blues chart.

“This is not the first time both ladies have appeared together.

“Having first met at one of Jo’s West Country shows, Jo subsequently invited Elles to be the support act on her 2017 People We Become Tour, and this Sussex show is a rare chance to see the pair reunited when Elles opens the Shoreham show as Jo’s very special guest.”

Radio 2 play-listed artist Jo is touring to promote the release of her double EP set Found A Place from which the single Cloudy has attracted rave reviews.

“Both Jo and Elles recorded their latest studio albums in Nashville, and both are no stranger to international touring: Elles is about to embark on extensive touring in Germany and Eastern Europe, as well as appearing at Rambling Man Festival, while Jo has her own upcoming Festivals in Poland. Serbia, France and Norway, as well appearing at Sussex’s own Love Supreme Festival as special guest vocalist on Orphy Robinson MBE’s Astral Weeks project.”

Outstanding performances in Shadowlands at Chichester Festival Theatre



See who's coming to the Brighton Festival



Downton star Hugh Bonneville on why Shadowlands is just for Chichester



Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery