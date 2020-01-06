Singing in celebration of a life saved

After enjoying big success last year, Singathon returns to Worthing Hospital for 2020 – all in celebration of a life saved from sepsis.

Organiser Anne Nehammer confirmed the 2020 Singathon will be on Wednesday, January 22 in the Penguin Foyer of Worthing Hospital.

“The idea for a Singathon was inspired by Pat Davies, in order to raise funds for the charity, Love Your Hospital,” she explains. “The proceeds were donated to Castle Ward where Pat received life-saving treatment following the diagnosis of sepsis. The event was such a huge success that we’re doing it all over again!

“On January 22, between 9am and 4pm, in the Penguin Foyer of Worthing Hospital, you will hear the voices of Pat’s People, The Gruffs, schoolchildren singing their hearts out and other groups who are all hoping that their voices will inspire you to help fill our buckets.

“Last year, the generosity of everyone was overwhelming. A total of £1,693 was raised.

“This year the proceeds of the day will go to the A&E department, so please come along, listen, join in but, most importantly, dig deep in those pockets and whether you find a pound or a penny, every little will help.

“Four years ago, sepsis threatened Pat’s life but she was one of the fortunate ones, thanks to the great care and skill she received here at Worthing Hospital.

“However, according to the Sepsis Trust, each year 25,000 children are admitted to hospital with sepsis in the UK.

“40 per cent of all sepsis survivors suffer permanent, life-changing after-effects and every hour, five people in the UK die with sepsis. This makes for sobering reading but if people could be made aware of the warning signs it might mean that treatment could take place sooner rather than later. You will be able to pick up a leaflet with information from the UK Sepsis Trust at the Singathon.

“We really look forward to sharing our singing with you. Please come along and support a truly worthwhile event.”

Anne explains: “Moments from death was how Pat Davies was found. After being rushed to Worthing Hospital A & E, Pat was then transferred to isolation on Castle Ward, where she was diagnosed with sepsis and pneumonia. Pat was seriously ill, but with the skill, dedication and care she received on Castle Ward, her life was saved.

“Pat now wants to show her heartfelt appreciation by organising a fund-raising event.”

Anne explains: “I met Pat because we both do witness support at the courts. She is fine now, but she has had to be very careful. But she has made an amazing recovery, and she is so grateful for the amazing care that she received.”

Anne added. “Pat was extremely lucky, and she is very aware of that. We just want as many people as possible to come along and join in.”

