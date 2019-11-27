Southwick Primary School performs Shakespeare at Brighton Theatre

A Southwick primary school teamed up with Shakespeare Schools Festival, as one of the 350 schools taking part, to produce a 30 minute adaptation of a Shakespeare play.

Glebe Primary in Church Lane, Southwick performed its 30 minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth last Wednesday at the Old Market Theatre in Brighton.

Fiona Dunn, parent director and actor Pic Steve Robards SR19111901

The cast, containing pupils from both year five and six classes had been rehearsing the play since early September after casting took place in July.

Corin Motley, nine, who played Macduff said: “When I got the part I knew who Macduff was and I was excited because he kills Macbeth.”

Also excited for her role was Megan Silburn, nine, who played Banquo. She said: “Banquo’s a really fun character to play, especially with all the ghosts!”

On the night, the music and sound was manned by year-six pupil, Sam Sygrave, ten, he said: “It was kind of scary how if I got one thing wrong it could’ve messed up the whole play.I did like the responsibility of giving everyone their cues though.”

Fin Metcalfe-Martin as Macbeth Pic Steve Robards SR19111901

The children all agreed waiting in the wings was the most nerve-racking part of the evening.

Corin, said: “It wasn’t too scary up on stage, you could only see the first four rows - the lights blocked the rest.”

Fin Metcalfe-Martin, ten, added: “I was nervous, but the hardest part for me was not smiling, I’m a very smiley person but obviously the play is a tragedy, so you can’t smile.”

The group also commented on how they found performing easier as the show went on, Fin said: “You reassure yourself that it is okay and you are doing well.”

His fellow cast mates agreed, Megan added: “Yeah,you really get into the flow of it.”

The cast also had very similar opinions on Shakespearean language, Fin said: “It was weird, like a whole other language!”

Megan added: “It is definitely harder than normal English, but it is easier now, after rehearsing it.”

Fiona Dunn, parent-director and actor said: “The kids gain so much from this experience, enthusiasm, self-confidence, new friends and I saw so many proud parents on the night who will never forget the performance..

“I was so proud of all the Macbeth Company. They performed the best they have ever done, with such self-confidence and style. William Shakespeare would have been cheering them as much as all the audience were!”

The Shakespeare Schools Festival is the world’s largest youth drama festival, working to encourage schools to make Shakespeare a key part of the curriculum.