Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals confirm Brighton dates

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals will be appearing at The Brighton Centre on Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday 21st June; pre-sale on Thursday 20th June

Spokesman Neil Reading said: “Following the incredible success of Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals 2019 UK Tour, dance fans will be delighted to hear that next year some of their favourite Pros will again don their dancing shoes and return to the road in a sparkling brand new 34-date UK tour. Beginning in Salford on 7 May 2020, the multi award-winning dancers will waltz their way across the UK, before finishing up in Edinburgh on 4 June. Tickets go on sale Friday 21 June 2019 at 10am.

“The Strictly Come Dancing Professionals UK Tour returned to constant standing ovations and great critical acclaim this year, with the Mail on Sunday awarding the show five stars, exclaiming “this is a smasher of a show and I couldn’t have enjoyed it more”. The Daily Express awarded the show four stars, labelling it “breathtaking”.

“Don’t miss these amazing professionals as they bring the world’s finest moves to a venue near you, in what promises to be a Strictly fab-u-lous occasion.”

STRICTLY COME DANCING - THE PROFESSIONALS UK TOUR 2020

7 May Salford: The Lowry 7.30pm

8 May Salford: The Lowry 2.00pm and 7.30pm

9 May London: Palladium 2.30pm & 7.30pm

10 May London: Palladium 2.30pm

12 May Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 7.30pm

13 May Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm

14 May Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm

15 May Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena 7.30pm

16 May Sheffield: Fly DSA Arena 7.30pm

17 May Birmingham: Symphony Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm

19 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm

20 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm

21 May Newcastle: Utilita Arena 7.30pm

22 May Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 7.30pm

23 May Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 2.30pm & 7.30pm

24 May Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm & 7.30pm

25 May Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm

28 May Brighton: Centre 7.30pm

29 May Brighton: Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

30 May Bournemouth: International Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

31 May Bournemouth: International Centre 2.30pm

2 June Glasgow: Clyde Auditorium 7.30pm

3 June Edinburgh: Playhouse 2.30pm & 7.30pm

4 June Edinburgh: Playhouse 7.30pm

Website: http://strictlytheprofessionals.com

