Summer holiday fun at Theatre Royal Brighton

Summer holiday fun is the promise with a busy programme on offer from Theatre Royal Brighton.

Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “Our creative learning and community partnerships team open up our doors to people of all ages and invite them in to find out more about Theatre Royal Brighton, learn new skills and have fun playing in our beautiful, historic building. This summer they have arranged some fantastic summer courses and workshops designed to keep six to 16-year-olds busy over the school holidays.”

Laura talks you through the fun coming up:

Mary Poppins Day: “Have a practically perfect adventure in and around Theatre Royal Brighton! Explore backstage and take part in Mary Poppins themed arts and crafts activities, play on the stage and try out some Chimney Sweep moves, venture under the stage for some stories and games and take a spoonful of sugar with your picnic lunch in the Theatre! A supercalifragilis-ticexpialidocious day for 7-11 year olds.” Thursday, August 8, 11am-3pm.

Percussion Carnival: “Make a clatter with your clutter in this loud, rhythmic and energetic junk Percussion workshop led by the masters of noise Clatteratti. Eight to 15-year-olds and their adults will make instruments out of everyday objects, old drums and other people’s rubbish and explore how sounds are created and composed to produce a riotously joyful percussion carnival on stage at Theatre Royal Brighton.” Monday, August 12, 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Backstage World: “Discover the basics of theatre lighting and sound, what happens backstage before and during a show, and how our flying system works, in this exciting workshop led by our amazing technical team. A fantastic opportunity for eight to 12-year-olds and their grown-ups to experience the world behind the curtains!” Tuesday, August 13, 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Making Theatre Course: “The Leading Edge Arts Project returns with a fantastic Summer Holi-day course for ten to 16-year-olds. Explore acting, writing, directing, singing and movement to create a unique piece of theatre; if you want to act, write, create art, make films, choreograph, direct, play music, write music, form a band, then we can’t wait to have you in the room!” August 27-30, 10am-4pm, Thurs 10am-2pm.

