Tickets quickly selling out for Gary Numan's Worthing Assembly Hall show

There are only standing tickets left to see Gary Numan perform at the Worthing Assembly Hall on Tuesday, September, 24.

The performance is part of his (R)evolution 40th Anniversary tour and will feature songs from across his entire career, including at least one new song from the forthcoming Intruder album.

Gary Numan first broke into the music industry and discovered his love of the synthesizer with his band Tubeway Army in the late 1970s.

The new wave group released two records, 1978’s eponymous debut and 1979’s Replicas. The latter album topped the UK charts on release, also spawning the No.1 hit single Are “Friends” Electric?

Following the release of Replicas, Numan decided to release music under his own name, launching a wildly successful solo career and becoming a pioneer of electronic music.

Solo single Cars and album The Pleasure Principle both topped the UK charts in autumn 1979, and over the next two years, Numan scored more hits including Top 10 UK singles 'We Are Glass' and 'I Die: You Die', as well as a third successive No 1 album ‘Telekon’, which featured an increasingly opulent sound built out of synths, piano, strings and guitar.

Since his debut, Numan has released 17 more solo studio albums hosting hit singles such as We Are Glass, She’s Got Claws, Change Your Mind, Crazier, This Is Love, I Can’t Stop and more.

He released his latest record Savage (Songs from a Broken World) in September 2017. The album, a concept record set in a post-apocalyptic world that has become deserted due to global warming peaked at No.2 on the Official UK Albums Chart.

The show starts at 7pm on Tuesday, September 24, with tickets available from £32.50 from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk