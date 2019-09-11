Win four-day tickets to this year's Southdowns Folk Festival

Two pairs of four-day tickets are up for grabs for this year’s Southdowns Folk Festival.

To win a pair of tickets, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Southdowns Folk Festival in the subject line or write to Southdowns Folk Festival, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer series, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, PO19 1BE. Entries to be received by midnight on September 16.

Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed. The prize is being offered by the Southdowns Folk Festival.

Music at the Alexandra Theatre for this year’s Southdowns Folk Festival includes:

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm: The Young Un’s - The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff show.

Friday, September 20, 7.30pm: 3 Daft Monkeys plus 9pm: Blair Dunlop.

Saturday, September 21, 7.30pm: Alistair Goodwin Band plus 8.40pm: Oysterband.

Sunday, September 22, 7.30pm: The Jigantics plus 8.40pm: Lindisfarne.

