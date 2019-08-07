Service users at Fitzalan Howard Centre in Worthing put on a performance of Oliver! for friends and family, with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe as special guest

Worthing drama group performs Oliver! for mayor

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe was the special guest when the drama group at Guild Care’s Fitzalan Howard Centre for adults with disabilities and more complex needs put on a performance of Oliver! for staff, family and friends. Around 40 people gathered at the centre, in Pavilion Road, Worthing, for the performance and staff were delighted the mayor could join them.

The drama group, called Blah Blah, has been running for more than ten years, putting on a summer show and Christmas show each year. Danielle Abbiss, deputy manager, said: “The drama group works very hard throughout the year, learning new plays and having to remember lines. They also work hard in their art sessions making the props that they need for the show. It’s lovely to see so many people come and support the drama show and the clients really look forward to it.”

Service users at Fitzalan Howard Centre in Worthing put on a performance of Oliver! for friends and family, with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe as special guest
Service users at Fitzalan Howard Centre in Worthing put on a performance of Oliver! for friends and family, with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe as special guest
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Service users at Fitzalan Howard Centre in Worthing put on a performance of Oliver! for friends and family, with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe as special guest
Service users at Fitzalan Howard Centre in Worthing put on a performance of Oliver! for friends and family, with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe as special guest
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Service users at Fitzalan Howard Centre in Worthing put on a performance of Oliver! for friends and family, with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe as special guest
Service users at Fitzalan Howard Centre in Worthing put on a performance of Oliver! for friends and family, with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe as special guest
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Service users at Fitzalan Howard Centre in Worthing put on a performance of Oliver! for friends and family, with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe as special guest
Service users at Fitzalan Howard Centre in Worthing put on a performance of Oliver! for friends and family, with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe as special guest
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2