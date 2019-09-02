Worthing Symphony Orchestra is promising their “best season yet” in the months ahead

Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “With not one but two members of Britain’s most famous musical family; a world renowned violin superstar; two of the most exciting young classical musicians breaking through on the international scene; a celebrated composer and some truly inspired programming, the 2019/20 season is already attracting attention.

“The season opens on September 8 with Isata Kanneh-Mason performing Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto. Isata has recently released her debut album Romance – The Piano Music of Clara Schumann on the Decca label, going straight to number one on the classical music chart.

“Just a few days later on September 17, Nicola Benedetti returns to Worthing to play Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in an evening concert at the Assembly Hall.

“October 20 sees the return of cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who since winning BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2016 and playing at Prince Harry’s wedding, has gone on to international stardom. Sheku plays Saint-Saens’ Cello Concerto in A minor.

“The Remembrance Sunday concert on November 10 will be a very special occasion in more ways than one. It features Sussex pianist Maria Marchant making her Worthing debut. Maria is a BBC Music Magazine Rising Star and she will be playing Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No 2 in a programme that includes George Lloyd’s rarely performed Symphony No 4 Arctic – a spine-tingling, evocative work that memorialises Lloyd’s WW2 experiences serving on the Arctic Convoys to Russia.

“January 5 2020 sees the ever popular New Year concert – one of the highlights of the WSO calendar, packed full of all the usual Viennese favourites from the Strauss family and their contemporaries.

“Then another special concert takes place later that month on the 31 when exciting young pianist Julian Trevelyan plays Howard Blake’s Piano Concerto, in the presence of the composer.

“The concerto was written for Princess Diana on the occasion of her 30th birthday and debuted in the Royal Albert Hall in the presence of HRH in 1991, with Blake himself on piano.

“Blake who grew up in Brighton, is a prolific composer of film music and wrote the score of the hugely successful animated film The Snowman which also features in this unique evening concert.

“An incredible young Swedish violinist makes his Worthing debut on February 23. Johan Dalene is making a huge impact on the international scene and is tipped for great things. He plays Mendelssohn’s majestic Violin Concerto in E minor.

“The season closes on April 5 with Ukrainian pianist Dinara Klinton playing Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No 2 in C minor. Dinara was runner-up in the 2015 Sussex International Piano Competition and is fast becoming a WSO favourite with her virtuoso playing.

“This latest WSO season features, as always, some inspired programming from long-serving music director John Gibbons, whose achievements were been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. John was awarded a British Empire Medal for his contributions to music.”

John said: ““I was quite overwhelmed to receive the news of the award. Not in my wildest imagination had I ever thought that such an honour would be bestowed upon me. I have always taken my own path in the musical world and programmed music, often unfamiliar, that I passionately believe in.”

Season tickets are available offering savings on all eight concerts on 01903 206206 or http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch