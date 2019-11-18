Wrestling returning to Worthing at a new venue

One of the biggest names in British wrestling is set to figure on the first grappling spectacular being staged at Worthing’s Northbrook Theatre later this month.

Former European champion James Mason will be one of the stars battling it out for the Premier Wrestling Federation (PWF) heavyweight title in a one-night tournament to crown a successor to Doug Williams, who retired undefeated in the Worthing ring last year.

It will be a rare Worthing appearance for the globe-trotting Mason, whose CV includes taking part in a ground-breaking event in Dubai last year before jetting back to line up on the under card of a WWE extravaganza at the O2 Arena in London.

Mason, originally from London but now residing in Didcot, will be bidding to reclaim the PWF championship he held previously after defeating Robbie Brookside in an epic bout at the Bournemouth International Centre in 2011.

One of the most stylish heavyweights in wrestling, Mason is renowned for flying the Union Flag and carrying the fight to a succession of top international stars who have ‘invaded’ British shores.

The show at the Northbrook Theatre on November 30 will be only his second Worthing appearance in the last nine years, since he won the 2010 Worthing Trophy from a field that included Zack Sabre – the exception being 18 months ago when he beat Australian wrestler ‘Shooter’ Zuccato.

Among the other leading contenders for the championship will be the powerful London Adonis Josh Faulkner, who like Mason is a former winner of the PWF Young Wrestler of the Year award.

The big Saturday night spectacular, the town’s first big grappling event for seven months, will also feature a huge super-heavyweight tag-team clash.

Tickets, including discounts for advanced bookings, are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions and www.northbrooktheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 0333 666 3366.