Wrestling to debut at Worthing’s Northbrook Theatre this weekend

Josh Faulkner is hoping he will have the last laugh when big-time wrestling debuts at Worthing’s Northbrook Theatre on Saturday (November 30).

Faulkner, who combines his exploits in the ring with performing gigs as one of the brightest up-and-coming lights on the stand-up comedy circuit, is one of four top grapplers taking part in a one-night knockout tournament for two of the biggest prizes in the Premier Wrestling Federation.

The powerful 24-year-old body-builder from London, who weighs in at 16st, will be bidding to become the youngest-ever winner of the PWF heavyweight title in the battle to succeed international star Doug Williams, the most successful wrestler in the organisation’s history, who retired in Worthing last year as the undefeated champion.

The winner of Saturday’s event will also leave the ring with the Worthing Trophy, which is being sponsored for the 25th year by local firm Sussex Ford Breakers and has been won in the past by such wrestling luminaries as Robbie Brookside, Steve Grey, Zack Sabre, Mark Haskins and Doug Williams.

One of the men standing in Faulkner’s way will be former European heavyweight champion and pre-tournament favourite James Mason, who has held the title before, while the line-up also includes ‘Man Mountain’ Karl Atlas, who held Faulkner to a draw at Worthing earlier this year.

Faulkner, like Mason, is a past winner of the PWF Young Wrestler of the Year award, but can he upset the odds and land the blue riband event against the much more experienced Mason, who has wrestled all over the world and whose record includes appearing for the WWE at London’s O2 Arena?

Saturday’s show, the town’s first big grappling event for seven months, will also include another former PWF title-holder in Andy Boy Simmonz and a 70st-plus super-heavyweight tag-team clash featuring masked giant Cobalt.

Estonian wrestler Timo Noot might not make it, so the matchmakers have another big man, Maddog Quinn, the regular partner of Karl Atlas in The Beards tag team, on stand-by.

The show starts at 7.30pm, and tickets, including discounts for advanced bookings, are available on line at www.northbrooktheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office 0333 666 3366.