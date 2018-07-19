Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing this week

Michael Myers returns to haunt Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween, Jeff Bridges and Jon Hamm star in thriller Bad Times at the El Royale, and Rami Malek steps into Freddie Mercury’s shows in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody – plus there is still the chance to see Ryan Gosling in Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, Tom Hardy in Venom, as well as Rowan Atkinson in Johnny English Strikes Again – all this and more on the big screens at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing this week.

Friday, October 19

Connaught Cinema: Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 10:45, 13:00, 15:15, 18:20; Bad Times at the El Royale (15) – 15:20, 20:30; A Star Is Born (15) – 12:15, 17:20; Rosemary’s Baby (18) – 20:15

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 20:15; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 09:40, 11:35, 15:15, 17:40; Venom (15) – 17:45; First Man (12A) – 14:30, 20:00; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) – 10:00, 12:15, 13:30; Smallfoot (U) – 10:15, 12:40, 15:35, 18:00; Halloween (2018) (18) – 20:30;

Saturday, October 20

Connaught Cinema: Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 13:00, 15:15, 18:10; Bad Times at the El Royale (15) – 20:30; A Star Is Born (15) – 17:30, 20:15; Luis and the Aliens (U) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 20:15; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 12:45, 16:00, 17:40; Venom (15) – 17:45; First Man (12A) – 14:30, 20:00; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) – 10:10, 12:20, 14:00; Smallfoot (U) – 10:25, 12:00, 15:15, 18:05; Halloween (2018) (18) – 20:30; Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (U) – 10:00

Sunday, October 21

Connaught Cinema: Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 10:45, 13:00, 15:15; Bad Times at the El Royale (15) – 20:30; A Star Is Born (15) – 17:30

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 20:15; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 12:45, 16:00, 17:40; Venom (15) – 17:45; First Man (12A) – 14:30, 20:00; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) – 10:10, 12:20, 14:00; Smallfoot (U) – 10:25, 12:00, 15:15, 18:05; Halloween (2018) (18) – 20:30; Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (U) – 10:00

Monday, October 22

Connaught Cinema: Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 10:45, 13:00, 15:15; Bad Times at the El Royale (15) – 20:30; A Star Is Born (15) – 17:30

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 20:15; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 09:40, 11:35, 15:15, 17:40; Venom (15) – 17:45; First Man (12A) – 14:30, 20:00; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) – 10:00, 12:15, 13:30; Smallfoot (U) – 10:15, 12:40, 15:35, 18:00; Halloween (2018) (18) – 20:30

Tuesday, October 23

Connaught Cinema: Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 10:45, 13:00, 15:15; Bad Times at the El Royale (15) – 20:30; A Star Is Born (15) – 17:30

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 20:15; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 09:40, 11:35, 15:15, 17:40; Venom (15) – 17:45; First Man (12A) – 14:30, 20:00; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) – 10:00, 12:15, 13:30; Smallfoot (U) – 10:15, 12:40, 15:35, 18:00; Halloween (2018) (18) – 20:30

Wednesday, October 24

Connaught Cinema: Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 10:15, 12:30, 14:40; Bad Times at the El Royale (15) – 16:45; Funny Girl (12A) – 19:45

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 17:45; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 09:40, 11:35, 15:15, 17:40; First Man (12A) – 14:30, 20:00; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) – 10:00, 12:15, 13:30; Smallfoot (U) – 10:15, 12:40, 15:35, 17:40; Halloween (2018) (18) – 20:40; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 20:15

Thursday, October 25

Connaught Cinema: Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 10:45, 13:00, 15:15; Bad Times at the El Royale (15) – 20:30; A Star Is Born (15) – 17:30

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 17:45; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 09:40, 11:35, 15:15, 17:40; First Man (12A) – 14:30, 20:00; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) – 10:00, 12:15, 13:30; Smallfoot (U) – 10:15, 12:40, 15:35, 17:40; Halloween (2018) (18) – 20:40; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 20:15

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

