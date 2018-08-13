Free summer programme continues in Worthing

Tai Chi with LED sabres, hula hoops and foraging in the woods are all part of the summer programme launched by Growing Communities in Durrington.

The free activities for residents in Northbrook ward continue the work of the project that was launched by Worthing Borough Council last year.

Northbrook Green Gym carries out maintenance work in Whitebeam Woods

Growing Communities is run by The Conservation Volunteers and backed by the National Lottery, with the aim of encouraging people to get involved in their community through projects such as planting trees and digging ponds in green gyms, community orchards, sporting activities, food growing programmes utilising disused or redundant patches of land and other things in open spaces that improve health and wellbeing.

The scheme is part-funded by the council, which gives park ranger time to support the activities.

John Haigh, operation leader for Growing Communities in Adur and Worthing, said: “We are always trying to vary our programme to keep it interesting for people, as well as continue with our favourites like Green Gym.

“There really is something fun for everyone in the latest programme. Just come along and try it out. There’s lots of friendly people to welcome you and you definitely don’t have to be an expert at anything. Part of the fun is learning and having new experiences.”

Silver Sabres runs tai chi sessions at Longcroft Park. Picture: Derek Martin DM1822076a

The council said studies have shown exposure to green spaces, particularly in urban environments, could play a significant part in promoting good physical health and mental wellbeing.

For full details of the programme, which runs until August 30, find TCV Growing Communities on Facebook.

