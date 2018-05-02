Free talk explores wonders of Wadars

Wadars animal rescue officer Billy Elliot will speak about his 20 years with the charity as part of free talk.

The talk, at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre on Wednesday, May 9, at 11am, will explain the charity’s work, with a question and answer session to follow.

Tracy Cadman, operations manager, said: “We want to use this opportunity to explain more about our work with both wildlife and companion animals.

“Last year alone, we rehomed hundreds of dogs, cats and small animals, and rescued more than 1,200 birds and other wildlife.

“We are rapidly approaching what we refer to as ‘silly season’, when our phones will be red-hot with calls from concerned members of the public who have found injured or orphaned birds, and through this talk we hope to give people advice for what to do if they find themselves in that situation.

“Wadars is very much part of the community and having been with us for 20 years, Billy plays a huge role in delivering our services.

“He has a great deal of experience in animal rescue and along with his fellow rescue officers, is called out every year to hundreds of wild and companion animals in distress or danger.

“We hope that people will find the talk both interesting and informative and we plan to hold a series of these events through the year.”

Wadars is the charity of the year at Haskins Roundstone, so staff will be raising funds throughout 2018 by staging events and competitions, as well as collecting donations in its Wishing Well.

Places at the talk are limited and pre-booking is advised. To book, call Wadars on 01903 247111 or email enquiries@wadars.co.uk