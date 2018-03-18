Good Golly Miss Molly’s Rockin’ Sundays launch

Performer Dawn Gracie helped launch the new monthly Good Golly Miss Molly’s Rockin’ Sundays in Worthing.

Colin Tenn from Brighton Jive Promotions wanted to create an event based on the 1950s 2i’s Coffee Bar in Soho and TV sitcom Happy Days.

Everyone was jiving, singing and drinking milkshakes at the Golly Miss Molly�s Rockin� Sundays launch

Colin, who runs the Colin Tenn School of Jive and Events, appoached Emily-Jane Wilson, owner of Miss Molly’s Milkshakes in the Guildbourne Centre, who loved the idea.

Emily said: “It was a lovely afternoon, with a great atmosphere in the shop. Great to see everyone dressed up having a great time.”

The first event, on Mother’s Day, was advertised on Facebook and Dawn Gracie from Dawn’s Vintage Do agreed to sing.

Colin said: “Dawn was more than happy to come along, so we were all set for a ‘50s party. It was a huge success, with everyone jiving, singing and drinking milkshakes.”

This will now be a regular monthly event. with the next one on Sunday, April 15, featuring DJ Kalamazoo Colin and Rockabilly singer Lobo Jones.