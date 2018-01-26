Half-term Grappling entertainment for all the family

Two of the biggest names in wrestling are set to clash in a spectacular return match at a special half-term grappling show next month.

Former American TNA superstars Doug Williams and Mark Haskins will battle it out in a winner-takes-all fight to a finish on February 15, at the St Paul’s Centre, in Chapel Road, Worthing.

The no rounds, no time limit rematch is a sequel to their clash on the first-ever show at St Paul’s in October, when Haskins was disqualified.

The decision, at the end of the Worthing Trophy knockout tournament final, left both men fuming, with Williams far from satisfied despite leaving the arena with the trophy after having his arm raised in victory.

Before the wrestlers left the ring, Williams threw down the gauntlet to Haskins for another bout – and vowed to put up the trophy if the challenge was accepted.

Now top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions has signed up the warring rivals to meet on the half-term show that will also feature two more top stars, ‘Prince of Mumbai’ Rishi Ghosh and Andy Boy Simmonz, who have issued an open challenge in their bid to win the vacant PWF tag-team title.

Tickets, with discounts for advanced bookings, are already selling fast after the debut show at St Paul’s played out to a packed house. Bookings can be made in person at the centre in Chapel Road, Worthing, or online via the venue’s website, stpaulsworthing.co.uk

Meanwhile, the St Paul’s management has announced a new, exclusive ongoing deal with Premier Promotions for future events at the community hub has been secured.

Manager Anthony Dickinson said: “Our first show was beyond brilliant, the feedback from the fans excellent, and we are delighted to be adding wrestling to our wide-ranging programme of regular events with one of the country’s leading promoters.”