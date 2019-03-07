Here come the girls - Strictly stars are coming to Sussex

Here Come the Girls tour will see two Strictly pros and a former dancer from the show join forces.

Chloe Hewitt, and current Strictly dancers Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden are currently on a 40 date tour which will come to The Hawth in Crawley on April 4 and Worthing Pavilion on June 29.

Chloe said: “Originally myself and Dianne got a call from An Audience With asking if we were would be interested in an all girls tour.

“It is something that hasn’t been done before really and in a time of female empowerment and girl power I loved the idea of it.

“Then Amy came on board and the idea just grew.”

The concept will see the three girls paired with three guys performing a number of dances while also talking about their careers.

“It is nice as when you are in a show like Strictly you are just known as a Strictly dancer but this gives people the chance to see another side to us and what we are like as people away from the show,” she said.

Chloe was part of the BBC show as a group dancer from 2015 until 2017 and was partnered with Gethin Jones for the 2016 Christmas special and Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya in the 2017 Children In Need special.

“I met Dianne through Strictly it was her first year and it was my second,” she explains.

“But Amy and I actually competed against each other but I didn't speak to her until we did the show together.

“We probably competed against each other for about a year but never spoke to each other which is really funny.

“But as dancers we are competitive and very passionate about what we do.”

Due to their hectic schedules the trio didn’t meet to rehearse until February.

“Our choreographer Patrick Raja-Helm had everything ready and when we got in there he was like no welcome speeches let’s just dance,” she said.

“We each choreographed and picked the music for our solo pieces.

“It has been interesting and exciting doing it, we emailed a lot so we were all in the loop.”

As for what she is looking forward to performing there is one group dance in particular.

“My favourite is the Spice Girls medley dance.

“All of us are on stage, a big group of girls and it is just amazing.

“It is commercial dance I think of it like performing with Beyonce it is very sassy, very girly."

Professionally Chloe was partnered with AJ Pritchard, who danced with Paralympian Lauren Steadman in the 2018 series, for a number of years even appearing on Britain’s Got Talent reaching the semi final in 2013.

As for if she still competes, it seems Chloe is enjoying having more time to do what she wants.

“When I left Strictly I did consider what I wanted to do next and it just wasn’t something I was interested in anymore.

“I wanted to find out who I was as an individual rather part of a competition or a show like that.

“I could have continued to compete as I’m only 23. I am still young and it isn’t like I am coming to the end of my career but I felt as if I had done that part of my career and wanted freedom again.

“To be able to go out for a coffee or go shopping with my friends.

"But I am very excited to touring with the girls and going to loads of different places."

For more on the tour, visit Here Come The Girls website

For tickets, visit The Hawth in Crawley or Worthing Pavilion websites.

READ MORE

The Strictly Come Dancing pros bringing The Ballroom Boys to Sussex

Strictly's Kevin Clifton on going on tour with Rock of Ages