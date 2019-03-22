Hunt for The Gruffalo in Steyning as bookshop celebrates his 20th birthday

The Steyning Bookshop will be celebrating The Gruffalo's 20th birthday, following a special World Book Day signing with author Julia Donaldson.

A host of family fun is planned for tomorrow at the shop, in High Steet, Steyning.

Julia Donaldson, author of The Gruffalo, will be patron of Horsham District Year of Culture 2019

Sara Bowers, bookshop owner, said: "March 23 is The Gruffalo's 20th birthday. We will be celebrating in the shop with cake, balloons and Gruffalo goodies, and a Grand Gruffalo 20th Birthday Hunt will take place round the town, looking for little cardboard Gruffalos in Steyning shops and businesses. It starts on Saturday, entry forms are available from the bookshop."

The award-winning author was in the shop on March 7 World Book Day, signing copies of her latest spectacular, The Go-Away Bird.

Elin Dukes, bookshop writer-in-residence, said: "Julia’s popularity with the local community was clear and this was yet another fantastic family event, made possible by Julia’s continued involvement with The Steyning Bookshop.

"Eager children, many dressed as their favourite literary characters, travelled from school to arrive at the bookshop for their chance to meet Julia and receive their very own special dedication.

"Children were invited to take part in arts and crafts, creating their own bespoke go-away birds to take home, as well as being offered birds nest cakes, to keep them entertained whilst excitedly awaiting their meeting."