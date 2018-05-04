Inflatable obstacle course comes to Sussex

The longest continuous inflatable obstacle course in the world, The Labyrinth Challenge, is returning to Sussex this summer and this year it’s even bigger.

The new course, which is more than 1,000ft long and includes more than 30 fun obstacles in five-themed zones, comes to Brighton Racecourse this August.

Thrillseekers enjoying The Labyrinth Challenge last summer

The pop-up attraction, owned and operated by Simply The Best Events (STBE), was enjoyed by around 100,000 people last year and features inflatable challenges including hurdles, climbing walls, tunnels and slides. See the video at the top of this page which shows two of our reporters taking on the inflatable challenge last year.

This year also sees the return of The Village which includes a Mini Labyrinth course for children aged five to nine to enjoy.

Dan Byrne, tour director for The Labyrinth Challenge, said: “We can’t wait to bring the new look Labyrinth Challenge to Brighton this summer.

“The giant inflatable assault course gives family and friends the opportunity to race together or just have fun tackling the wacky obstacles.

“We’ve spent the winter revamping the course to ensure it’s even more action-packed for thrill seekers. There’s a new start, it’s even longer and we’ve replaced some challenges with brand new inflatable sections.

“A ticket gives people the chance to tackle the course as many times as they like during their hour-long slot and enjoy unlimited use of 30 other great inflatables and attractions in The Village.”

The event takes place across the weekend of August 18 and 19. The Labyrinth Challenge course and The Village are also available for corporate hire on Friday, August 17, for between 50 and 2,000 people.

Tickets for the Labyrinth Challenge and unlimited use of The Village are priced at £20 and £15 for the under 10s and are available online at www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com. Visit @thelabyrinthchallenge on Facebook and follow @Labyrinthcourse on Twitter or Instagram @labyrinthchallenge.

