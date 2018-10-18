Jack on the Green illumination trail returns to Worthing

Spellbinding lanterns will light up a Worthing park this weekend.

The popular illumination event Jack on the Green returns to Beach House Park on Saturday and Sunday, following a successful launch last year.

Spectacular displays have been put together by East Beach Studio Artists and Creative Waves, with six schools involved in making some of the structures on show.

Pauline Freestone, events officer at Worthing Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted to be running this event for the second year in partnership with Same Sky.

“Last year, the event attracted more than 2,000 visitors, plus another 200 schoolchildren to the daytime craft workshops, and this year’s event looks set to be bigger and better.

“Everything made in these workshops will form part of the trail at Beach House Park, so children can come along to spot their own creation in the evening.”

The lantern trail will be open from 6pm to 8.30pm and admission is free, though donations at the gate are welcomed.

The free craft workshops will be run by Same Sky at Palm Court Pavilion on both days, from 2pm to 4pm.

For more details, see the Discover Worthing website

