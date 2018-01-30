Jools Holland and special guests to visit Brighton

In a 35-date UK tour, Jools Holland and his acclaimed Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will perform in the Brighton Centre on Saturday, December 15.

Soft Cell frontman Marc Almond will be accompanying Jools for the 2018 autumn/winter UK tour as a special guest.

In his 36-year career, Marc has sold over 30 million records worldwide with his list of hit songs including ‘Say Hello, Wave Goodbye, ‘Touch’ and, of course, ‘Tainted Love’. M

Also performing with Jools will be vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall as well as original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis on drums with the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 2 at 10am.

For more information, visit: www.joolsholland.com

