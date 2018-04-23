Ladies night organised to help twins’ parents

A support group for women is organising a fashion show to raise money for a member with newborn twins.

Good Enough Women – Sussex, a Facebook group founded by Naomi Newland, wants to help Angela Moulding and her husband Justin, who is fighting to recover from hypoxic brain injury.

Naomi said: “This story has really touched us so deeply, we felt compelled to help. I am so lucky to have my children and all the support of my hubby Aaron Newland that I really can’t imagine three years of trying for babies for my husband to then suffer this horrific brain injury.

“Can you imagine trying to raise twins by yourself and only being able to see your partner once a week as he’s over two hours away? Such a bittersweet story for a local family.”

The Fashion and Wellbeing Charity Ladies Night will be at Field Place Manor House in Goring on Friday at 7pm. Tickets are £3 in advance, to include a raffle ticket.

There will be pre-loved fashion bargains, a dry style bar by Richard John, mega charity raffle, wellbeing tasters and therapies.

Group members have been keen to show their support to Angela.

Gemma Hall said: “I would say how amazingly brave Angela was, even when it was all happening she was so professional at work, and didn’t give her customers a sob story at all, in fact we didn’t know until it all came out when she went on maternity leave.”

Victoria McLafferty said: “Have known Angela for many years (been my therapist for about six years), has always had a smile, and gone the extra mile. I am blown away at her ability to keep on with a positive attitude. She’s fab.”

Visit ilovefashion.eventbrite.co.uk to book.

