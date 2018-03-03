Marie Curie urgently needs daffodil volunteers

Daffodil volunteers are urgently needed by Marie Curie for its annual spring campaign.

People are asked to give two hours of their time to hand out the iconic daffodil pins, in return for donations.

The charity is hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin during the Great Daffodil Appeal this March.

Help is particularly needed at Morrisons Littlehampton on March 8, 9 and 10; Holmbush Shopping Centre in Shoreham on Friday, March 16; at Haskins Roundstone in Angmering on March 23 and 24; and Littlehampton Tesco on March 24.

Visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil for more information, call Demi Bevis-Roadnight, Marie Curie community fundraiser for West Sussex, on 01883 832624 or email demi.bevisroadnight@mariecurie.org.uk.

Demi said: “Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community. You can collect with a friend or partner and know that you are helping Marie Curie be there when we are needed most.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness. It’s heartbreaking that not everyone gets the care and support they need to live their final days with dignity, in the place they want to be.

“Our nurses care for people in their own homes, providing one-to-one care overnight and support for family members. We’re always here with expert information, guidance or just a shoulder to lean on.

“Every daffodil helps us care for more people – this is what makes the Great Daffodil Appeal so important.”

Marie Curie says the appeal is urgently needed as one in four people currently do not receive the care and support they need at the end of their life and with the population getting older, demand on the charity’s services is set to increase.

The money raised will help Marie Curie nurses be there for more people living with a terminal illness, providing them with vital one-to-one nursing care and support in their own homes.