Masterchef champion Kenny to headline Worthing Food and Drink Festival 2018

Worthing’s own BBC Masterchef champion will headline the town’s food and drink festival in September.

Worthing Town Centre Initiative, which organises the annual event, said it was ‘extremely excited’ to announce Kenny Tutt, who won this year’s cooking marathon, would take part in the event on Sunday, September 16.

They said: “Kenny is a Worthing resident and the entire town was delighted when he lifted the Masterchef trophy in April this year.

“Make sure the Worthing Food and Drink Festival is in your diary for the weekend of 15th/16th September 2018. Steyne Gardens will be full of amazing Food & Drink businesses as well as cookery demonstrations, children’s entertainment, competitions, music and much more.

“Entry to this amazing Festival is free of charge so it is well worth a visit!”

Click here for the full story of how Kenny lifted the Masterchef trophy and put Worthing firmly on the map.