McDonald's Shoreham Drive Thru charity day success delights organiser

Shoreham burger lovers have been thanked for their support at a McDonald's charity day.

Organiser Sarah Hatton, general experience manager at McDonald's Shoreham Drive Thru, was absolutely thrilled with the success of the day.

The bike ride team reach Worthing Pier

She has been supporting the Ronald McDonald House in Brighton for 11 years and wanted to do something special this year.

She set up a sponsored 16.5-mile bike ride along the coast and organised a fun day at the restaurant, in Eastern Avenue.

Sarah said: "We raise money for the charity throughout the year but this one event raised £1,155 alone. At the end of the year, we hope to have raised £2,000 in total."

Sarah, her husband Lee, son Tommy, who works at the store, sister Michelle and crew members Jack, Dan, Darren and Issac enjoyed the bike ride from Brighton Palace Pier to Worthing Pier and back to Shoreham.

Meanwhile, at the restaurant, Penny and Sarah had fun with the customers through cake sales, a tombola, balloon modelling, a pick a lolly game.

Business manager Pulasthi Perera said: "This was a great success and we are so thankful to our supporters who came along and donated. We will be holding another event in December to help more families."

The charity helps families stay together at the most difficult times by providing free 'home away from home' accommodation while children are in hospital.

The house is opposite Royal Sussex County Hospital and has ten rooms at the Trevor Mann Baby Unit. The charity also supports the families throughout their stay.

A spokesman for Ronald McDonald House Charities said: "Without our supporters' kindness, we would not be able to offer such widespread support. Our houses are funded by the generosity of the public, from our corporate partners through to individuals, who donate and raise money for us year after year.”