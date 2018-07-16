Meet MasterChef champion Kenny Tutt at Broadwater’s Big Day Out

Get set for the biggest event on the Broadwater calendar, offering a fantastic day out for all the family.

Worthing Fire Station open day will be running alongside Broadwater Carnival on Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.

Worthing Fire Station open day feature dmonstrations by firefighters. Photo by Derek Martin DM17736291a

Organisers of Broadwater’s Big Day Out are excited to reveal 2018 MasterChef champion Kenny Tutt will be making a guest appearance, so do go and say hello.

The free open day allows firefighters to show people behind the scenes at the fire station, in Ardsheal Road, offer vital safety advice and demonstrate the role of a professional firefighter.

Organiser Darren Wickings, watch manager at Worthing Fire Station, said: “Our open days usually attract around 10,000 visitors and I’m hopeful that this will be the biggest and best one yet.

“This year we are extremely fortunate to have a special guest, Kenny Tutt, the winner of Masterchef 2018, and a fire engine from the hit TV series, London’s Burning.

Kenny Tutt MasterChef 2018 champion. Picture: BBC

“A lot of hard work and preparation has been put into making the open day a great event and we’re all really excited to meet the local community in a positive environment.”

The many attractions include a fire engine simulator, fire station tour, displays, emergency service vehicles, competitions and refreshments.

Any profits made will be given to The Fire Fighters Charity and other local charities.

Broadwater Carnival Society has chosen a circus theme for this year’s event on Broadwater Green and fancy dress is encouraged. There will be lots of stalls and activities for everyone.

Visitors watching the gymnastics display at last year's Broadwater Carnival. Photo by Derek Martin DM17736316a

