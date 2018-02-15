Mosque offers hand of friendship with open day

Worshippers at Worthing Mosque are inviting people of all faiths and none to join them for an open day.

The aim is to improve the understanding of the beliefs and practices of those who worship there.

The open day on Sunday, 11am to 5pm, is part of a nationwide initiative which will see mosques all over the country opening their doors to welcome in a spirit of dialogue and friendship.

Imam Idris Nawab said: “Everyone is welcome at a mosque regardless of their gender, race, background or belief. It’s important that we build bridges, not walls. I look forward to welcoming many visitors to this event.”

Volunteers from the mosque are working hard to organise the event and say they are hopeful it will make people in the area more familiar and comfortable with Islam, a religion often associated in the press with a minority radical element.

The day will include tours, free refreshments, question and answer sessions with the Imam and a chance to observe prayer in the mosque, in Ivy Arch Road, Worthing.

Several councillors and Worthing dignitaries are expected to say a few words and representatives from religious groups, Sussex Police, schools and community groups will be attending.

Ali Abdul Rahman, chairman of Worthing Mosque, said: “We at the Worthing Mosque are delighted at the level of interest in this event. We look forward to giving our guests the chance to see for themselves what goes on in the Mosque.”

Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley and East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton have welcomed the initiative and encourage everyone to accept the invitation to meet members of the mosque.