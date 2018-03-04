Mowtown band reforms for one-off charity gig

A band from the 1990s is reforming for a special charity gig in Worthing.

The Last Word won Worthing Battle of the Bands in 1993 and was well-known in the town but has not played together live for ten years.

The Last Word on Worthing Pier

The line-up for the Stand Up to Cancer event at St Paul’s on Saturday, March 24, includes the majority of the original members, several of which have regularly played with the likes of Madness, Franz Ferdinand, The Lee Thompson Ska Orchestra and The Hot Knives.

A revered ten-piece band, The Last Word formed in Worthing more than 25 years ago, influenced by Alan Parker’s 1991 film The Commitments and the much later stage show. They were sponsored by Smirnoff as a leading band on the corporate circuit at the time.

Organiser David Lindfield said: “I guess we all have family or friends, or know of someone, whose lives have been changed by cancer and while many of us are aware of this dreadful disease, we never truly know its effects until it comes knocking on our own door.

“As a result of personal experience, I have organised this one-time only reformation of my soul and Motown revue band. This is truly a band reunion line-up not to be missed.

“We will be supported by the amazing Mod and soul DJs Steve Bowden and Mark Foxon, who will be spinning original vinyl from the era. All band members are donating their services and any profits from ticket sales will go to Cancer Research.

“Our target is to raise £2,000 and with everybody’s help and support we hope to smash that.”

Tickets are £10, plus £1 booking fee. Buy tickets here

Visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org to make a donation.