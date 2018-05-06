Mum starting dieting after getting stuck on slide

The death of a relative from cancer was a turning point in the life of Worthing mum Sarah Huskinson.

Her feeling that something had to change was reinforced when she got stuck on a slide in the park while playing with her children.

Sarah explained: “I was so unhappy, felt humiliated, grumpy and ten years older than I actually was.”

Having watched her mum’s weight-loss success, Sarah decided Slimming World was the way to go and she joined a group.

Sarah said: “I was so nervous and worried that my weight would be disclosed to everyone and I would feel yet more humiliation.

“I was so wrong. I was welcomed with warmth and kindness and my weight was never disclosed.”

Sarah lost 6½lbs in her first week, then started running and went on to complete the Race for Life 5k and Worthing 10k race.

Sarah said: “Being fitter, healthier and being able to run and keep up with my children is something I cherish and will never take for granted.”

Sarah has now lost more than 4½ stone and is ready to run her own Slimming World group. She is relaunching the group at the Sidney Walter Centre in Worthing on Saturday, May 12, at 8.30am and 10.30am. For more information, telephone 07766132457.