Music marathon will end with community hymn singing

Major Marian Parker is planning a 12-hour music marathon to raise money for the Salvation Army’s educational work in Tanzania.

A former professional musician, Marian will play the piano continuously, starting at midnight on Saturday and building towards a grand finale of an hour of hymn singing.

Marian has been corps officer at Worthing Citadel for a year and came from Hastings, where she has previously held music marathons.

Her link with Tanzania began a few years ago, when she was invited out there by friends.

She said: “I went and absolutely fell in love with the place, and saw some of the fantastic work that the Salvation Army does there.

“In Dar es Salaam, the main city, they have a church and they also have a school for disabled children. This is really remarkable. It is called Matumaini School, which means Place of Hope, and it really is a place of hope, with children who otherwise would have no hope.

“They have an orthopaedic workshop run by someone who was a child at the school. He makes prosthesis for children and fixes plastic chairs with wheels to make wheelchairs.”

Marian has set a target to raise £1,000 to take out with her for the school.

She said: “I have been three times and going again this year, for two weeks in September. Education is what is needed and I want to take some money with me to help these brilliant children.

“From 9am to midday on Saturday, the church will be open for people to come and listen. We want people to come in and enjoy the music. Every penny raised will go directly to the school.

“From 9am to 10am, people can bring their instruments and some music and I will accompany them. I won’t be able to stop playing to talk to them, they just need to set up and I will sight-read the music.

“From 10am to 11am will be choir singing and what I hope will be a big finale, from 11am to 12pm, will be community hymn signing.”

The café at Welcome In, Crescent Road, Worthing, will be serving food during the morning.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/marian-parkerformatumaini?utm_id=2&utm_term=vn5zPE4Gv for more information and to make a donation.

Marian said: “The Salvation Army works in 130 countries. It is primarily a church but people know us for our charity work.

“The work in Worthing includes the café, Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm. We would like to open on Friday as well but we need more volunteers.

“He have a respite care service for people living with dementia, Thursday Club for young adults with learning difficulties, which has been a big success, and we work with the homeless.”

The church also has a supported Child Contact Centre on Saturday mornings, so children can spend time with parents when there has been a family breakdown, and two charity shops, in Rowlands Road, Worthing, and South Street, Lancing.