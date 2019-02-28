10 things coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Music. Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Sunday, March 10 in the town’s Assembly Hall celebrates one of the great poets of the Romantic era, Lord Byron. Celebrated viola player Sarah-Jane Bradley will be making her Worthing debut with WSO. Sarah-Jane will play William Alwyn’s Pastorial Fantasia for viola and strings. The March concert also includes Chabriers’s Joyeuse March, the delicate favourite Clair de Lune by Debussy, with Bizet’s L’Arlesienne – Suite No 1 concluding a spring concert from the professional orchestra of West Sussex. The concert starts at 2.45pm. Tickets are available from Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

2 Music. With Mark Edwards piano, Ben Castle sax and clarinet, Matt Home drums and Malcolm Creese double bass, the Mark Edwards Quartet will be playing Steyning Jazz club on Friday, March 1. Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “These four fine musicians have extensive CVs in the world of music having recorded and toured internationally with a wide array of artists, Radiohead, Madelaine Peyroux, Katie Melua and Sting to name but a few. Mark hails originally from Tunbridge Wells, but now resides in Brighton. He has worked as musician and producer on more than 70 albums and as a session musician on hundreds. With fresh arrangements, the quartet put their own spin on the jazz standards, ancient and modern, as well as a few pieces drawn from the outer edges of their eclectic influences and experience.” Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning, BN44 3XZ, 8pm. Doors open 7.15pm. Information from Sid Bailey on 01273 430211.

3 Comedy. Matt’s Comedy Club presents Joanna Neary: Wife on Earth in the Connaught Studio, Worthing on Thursday, March 7 at 8pm Spokesman Russ Bravo said: “Joanna Neary is back with her latest array of characters, all investigating the history of marriage, hosted by Joanna’s much-loved Celia character inspired by Brief Encounter. When Celia, a repressed housewife with a tempestuously-romantic inner life, and husband Fred reach their 30th wedding anniversary and find they’ve bought each other the same shower cap, Celia re-evaluates her life. Is there more to life than making a scale model of the Trans-Siberian Express? In 2016 Celia’s debut show received a Best Show Nomination for Dave’s Leicester Comedy Festival.” Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions) from worthingtheatres.co.uk or 01903 206206.

4 Music. Scots trad-rock band Mànran will play Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham on Sunday, March, 3. Mànran enjoyed a hugely -successful 2018, beginning with a sold-out performance at Celtic Connections

5 Music. The South – featuring former members of The Beautiful South – play Worthing’s St Paul’s on Sunday, March 3. The South are: Alison Wheeler (vocals), Gaz Birtles (vocals), Phil Barton (guitars), Steve Nutter (bass), Dave Anderson (drums), Karl Brown (percussion), Gareth John (trumpet), Su Robinson (sax) and Andy Price (keys).

6 Cabaret. An evening of cabaret will be performed café style by Michael Mates and William Godfree at The Norfolk Hotel, Arundel on Friday, March 8 at 7pm. Tickets are £25 (to include a welcome drink and canapés) and are available from St Nicholas’ parish office on 01903 882262. The night is a Friends of St Nicholas’ Church event. Following their acclaimed Memories of Flanders and Swann, the duo has produced an evening of cabaret for café with songs by Noel Coward, Tom Lehrer, Stilgoe and Skellern, Kit and the Widow, Victoria Wood and others. “Not unexpectedly, the themes in their saucy but gentle journey through the human condition include the meaning of life, old age, current affairs, style, dancing, show business, xenophobia and, of course, love,” a spokesman said.

7 Comedy. Mark Thomas brings his style of theatre, comedy, investigative journalism and reportage to Hove’s Old Market on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2. Mark is 54, the NHS is 70, and the UK national average life expectancy is 84. If Mark makes it to 84, the NHS will be 100. What will they both look like? Based on a series of residencies and interviews with leading experts in and on the NHS, Mark uses his own demise to explore the state we’re in, what’s going wrong in our NHS, how it can go right, and what the future might hold for us all.

8 Music. Travel is the theme for Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra when they are in concert on Sunday, March 3 at 2.45pm at Brighton Dome.

9 Comedy. Comedian Stephen Bailey, star of Channel 5’s Celebrity 5 Go Camping and ITV2’s The Stand Up Sketch Show is off on tour this spring with his brand-new show Our Kid including two nights in Brighton. Stephen will be performing at Brighton Komedia on Saturday, March 2 and then again on Friday, March 29. Spokeswoman Hannah Allan said: “Stephen’s winning comedy and charming personality have propelled him to starring in a number of varied TV projects. Most recently, Stephen made his presenting debut as host of 5star’s newest reality show Celebs On The Farm which delighted audiences when it aired in summer 2018. Stephen can currently be seen in Channel 5’s recent series Celebrity 5 Go Camping. He was also the resident agony uncle on ITV1’s Zoe Ball On Saturday & Sunday throughout 2018.”

10 Theatre. Brighton Theatre Group – Youth are offering the high-school edition of Chicago. A story of murder and celebrity is told through the Kander & Ebb’s score including All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango, When You’re Good To Mama, All I Care About Is Love, Mr Cellophane, Me And My Baby and Razzle Dazzle. Performances of Chichago are from Tuesday to Saturday, March 5-9 at 7.45pm; Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from www.theoldmarket.com.

