Aled Jones confirms Worthing date

Aled Jones will be at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre for a charity concert with all profits going to Chestnut Tree House.

He will be joined by Faryl Smith (Britain’s Got Talent finalist), Classical Reflection (BBC 1’s The Voice) and Concentus (Saturday, April 13).

Organiser Andrew Parsons said: “Aled has been a household name since the 1980s and has enjoyed a phenomenally-successful career in music, radio and television. He will forever be remembered as one of the world’s most successful boy sopranos. He made his professional debut as a 12-year-old performing in Handel’s Oratorio on BBC 2 and BBC Radio 3.

“By the time he recorded Walking in the Air in 1985 he had already released 12 albums. The song which featured in The Snowman reached number five in the UK charts.

“Aled went on to study at the Royal Academy of Music and Bristol Old Vic Theatre before appearing in Joseph playing the title role. Other stage musical appearances include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and White Christmas.

“Faryl Smith reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2008 aged just 12 years. Since then she has released three successful albums, duetted with Jose Carreras and Russell Watson, sang at various cup finals and performed on a number of occasions for the royal family. She is currently studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

“Classical Reflection are identical twins Naomi and Hannah Moxon and appeared on The Voice in 2015. They have released two albums and performed in various concerts around the country including several appearances at the Royal Albert Hall.

“Concentus are a popular and talented 70-strong choir from Eastbourne who have performed in many charity concerts and performed before an England rugby match at Twickenham.”

Abigail's Party will take you straight back to the 1970s at Theatre Royal Brighton



Chichester's Holocaust commemoration goes to the House of Commons



Chris Coote and Friends gather for Bognor Regis Music Club



Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams to visit Chichester!





New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre



Life with autistic brother translated to the stage in Chichester



Cast wanted for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production



South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres