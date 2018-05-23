All's fair for Littlehampton choir!

Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir stage their very own summer fair this weekend.

Spokeswoman Madeleine Wadley said they would be dishing up non-musical bargains and delights at Littlehampton United Church on the corner of the High street on Saturday, June 2.

Doors open for the event at 12.30pm and the fun will close at 3.30pm. Madeleine is promising a wide variety of attractions.

“A variety of stalls both outside in the garden and indoors will be displaying a wide choice of tempting items from jewellery, books, toys, handbags, scarves, bric-a-brac and kitchenalia to a well-stocked plant stall manned by knowledgable choir members and offering a great variety of quality bedding plants, perennials ,herbs and more.

“Inside, visitors will be able to purchase delicious and tempting cakes made by members of the choir including lemon drizzle which is usually a quick sell-out, a tombola where every ticket wins a prize, and a magnificent raffle with great prizes donated by local businesses and members alike.

“Refreshments will be available for those needing to boost their energy levels for more bargain hunting prior to heading home.

“Funds raised from the sale will be used to purchase music for the choir to increase their already-amazing repertoire.

“ The Edwin James Festival Choir meets every Wednesday evening in the church hall attached to St James the Great Church located in East Ham Road at the junction with Arundel Road.

“The friendliest choir in town, newcomers are welcome to join rehearsals which commence at 7.30pm. More details available from the choir website at www.edwinjamesfestivalchoir.co.uk. The next concert will be performed on Sussex Day, Saturday, June 16 at St James Church, East Ham Road, Littlehampton starting 7.30pm when the choir will present a Sussex Summer Nights Concert with hits of the 1970s.”

Tickets may be obtained from the box office on 01243 582330.

