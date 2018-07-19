Best yet as Festival of Chichester ends on a glorious high!

The 2018 Festival of Chichester ended on a huge high after four weeks of excellent audiences, superb performances and endless community spirit.

Festival co-ordinator Barry Smith said: “It has been an absolutely fantastic year. I think we really managed not just to match the year before but mostly even go one better. It has been brilliant the way we have bridged between the community and the professional artists that came to join the festival.We have had some fabulous events. It is really difficult to pick out particular ones, but I absolutely loved Cellophane Flowers, the Beatles tribute. I thought it was a really feel-good event that really summed up the atmosphere of the festival as a whole. This year we really seemed to go up a gear, especially with the Errollyn Wallen Triple Concerto (performed by Kosmos and Worthing Symphony Orchestra in the cathedral).

"It was very special to have the composer there, and Dame Patricia Routledge, our festival patron, was very generous in the way she enjoyed it and what it meant to her. We have had fantastic attendances and lots of sell-outs, but really it is about the quality of the events... and the fact that people so much enjoy putting them on.”

Festival of Chichester chairman Phil Hewitt said: “A huge amount of work goes into the Festival of Chichester every year, but with every event we realise exactly why we do it. Just like this newspaper, the festival is a huge uniyfing presence in the city, and this year, the festival soared. It did so hugely because of the brilliant Festival of Chichester committee we have got – a real mix of skills, talents and perspectives. It has been a pleasure to work with them all. Here’s to 2019!”

The Festival committee is: Jake Barlow, Anthony Cane, Jill Cook, Phil Hewitt, Simon O’Hea, Barry Smith, Anne Scicluna, Nick Sutherland and Helen Watt.

