Brighton album-release gig for musician and disability-awareness campaigner Gaelynn Lea

American violinist, songwriter and disability-awareness campaigner Gaelynn Lea performs an album release show at the Green Door Store in Brighton on December 19.

Spokesman Richard Carter said: “Violinist and songwriter Gaelynn Lea is coming to the Green Door Store at 7pm on Wednesday 19th December for an intimate concert featuring her unique takes on traditional fiddle tunes and haunting original songs. She making this stop in Brighton as a part of her album release tour for her newest recording, Learning How to Stay. The show is wheelchair accessible.

“When Gaelynn Lea won NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest in 2016, her two decades as a hardworking and talented Duluth musician finally crystallized in a beautiful moment of national recognition. It was also just the beginning of a grand adventure. With the wind of her award at their backs, Gaelynn and her husband Paul sold their house, quit their jobs, bought a van, and hit the road.

“Since then, Gaelynn has played over 425 shows in 42 US states and seven countries, with her and Paul clocking up nearly 100,000 miles in their Ford Econoline camper van. The singer-songwriter and violinist has delighted audiences at the 2017 Green Man Festival, featured on Radio 4’s Today Programme, graced the stage of renowned venues like Nashville’s Music City Roots, The Kennedy Center, House of Blues and has even appeared on BBC World News. This year she has played at festivals in Iceland, Switzerland and Canada as well as her native USA.

“Yet somehow between this perpetual blitz of performances, Gaelynn also managed to release her third full-length album in September. Learning How To Stay is an 11-song collection that runs the gamut sonically from pensive and luscious to aggressive and intentioned, from folk to decidedly pop, and even includes a couple of traditional fiddle tunes. Undoubtedly the connecting thread of this album is Gaelynn Lea herself. With her singular voice and deeply-affecting violin, she guides the listener through a journey that explores the contrasting nature of existence: dark and light, birth and death, anger and forgiveness, sorrow and joy. Learning How to Stay encourages the listener to stay present for it all. “Learning How To Stay is Gaelynn Lea’s finest moment to date and shows a true artist developing right in front of our eyes.” (Simon Tucker, Louder Than War)

“To celebrate the release of this new music, Gaelynn is playing at the Green Door Store on Wednesday 19th December. Doors are at 7pm and music begins at 7:30pm, with support from local act M. Butterfly. Tickets to this concert are £11. This venue is wheelchair accessible; please email management@gaelynnlea.com at least 24 hours in advance if accommodations are required and we will do our best to meet your needs.

“In addition to performing and recording, Gaelynn also loves to do public speaking engagements about disability awareness, accessibility in the arts, and living an enriching life. She has a congenital disability called Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or Brittle Bones Disease. Gaelynn is a strong voice in the disability community; she uses her music as a platform to advocate for people with disabilities and to promote positive social change.”

Tickets: http://thegreendoorstore.co.uk/events/gaelynn-lead/



