Britain’s Got Talent brings the search to Chichester!

Could the next Britain’s Got Talent winner come from Chichester? The TV talent show is holding auditions in the city.

Spokesman Jonathan Tease said: “This year, the Britain’s Got Talent team is coming to Chichester, on Friday, August 24 at the Westgate Leisure Centre. If you think you’ve got a talent which can impress and entertain, now is the time to show us what you’ve got. Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2019. The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent. All you need is a skill and star quality which you think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animal stars.”

Executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2018 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety with, for the first time ever, a comedian winning the show. Now, we can’t wait to see what talent you’re ready to bring to the BGT stage in 2019. Anyone can apply. There is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents.”

More details on http://www.itv.com/britainsgottalent.

