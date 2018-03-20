Chichester City Band qualifies for major national contest

​Chichester City Band is eyeing up competition glory.

They have qualified to represent London & the Southern Counties in the finals of the National Brass Band Championships (Section 3) in Cheltenham on September 16.

Band spokesman Jim Hurdwell said: “Competing against 13 other bands from all over the region and playing the set test-piece Napoleon on the Alps by Philip Harper, we achieved second place in the area contest held in Stevenage on a day when many would perhaps have rather stayed at home because of the Arctic weather conditions!

“Brass-banders, however, are made of stronger stuff and 25 players took to the stage under the baton of Alan Rodger, musical director of Chichester City Community Brass who had agreed to stand in when our regular MD, Rom Stanko, bravely volunteered to help in the percussion section.

“Our beloved octogenarian, Donald Webb, came out of contest retirement to play second trombone. Don confided that this was his first contest appearance for 21 years and, as on that previous occasion the band also achieved second place. He will be 102 next time if history repeats itself!”

Jim added: “This splendid achievement demonstrates the magnificent team spirit that now exists within Chichester City Band and is, in no small way, due to the inspirational leadership and tutelage of our musical director, Rom Stanko, an accomplished teacher and band trainer who, very fortunately for us, decided to retire to Sussex-by-the-Sea.

“Since his appointment just over a year ago, Rom has worked hard to get the very best out of our players, sharing his wealth of experience, writing and arranging music to nurture our skills and enhancing our concert and contest profile.

“Although playing in a brass band is essentially a hobby, we all aspire to play to the very best of our ability. The result vindicates both Rom’s and the players’ dedicated efforts. Our prospects and enthusiasm for the future are high.

“Having recently performed at Chichester Festival of Music Drama & Speech, we are delighted to be playing in their Gala Concert at Westbourne House School on Sunday, March 25 from 6.15pm.

“Chichester City Band was formed in 1897 and has been providing a very worthwhile pastime for its members for well over a century. We remain keen to find ourselves a permanent home in the city and always welcome suggestions as to how this may be achieved.

“If you are interested in joining or want to know more about this successful organisation, especially if you are a brass player, please visit our website chichestercityband.co.uk or email us at chichestecityband@gmail.com for more details.”

