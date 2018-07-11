Choir concert in Worthing cancelled

Spring Into Soul, Worthing’s gospel community choir, has had to cancel its summer show.

The concert was due to take place at St Paul’s, in Chapel Road, Worthing, on Sunday.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the choir said: “Sadly, we have to announce the cancellation of our planned concert.

“The World Cup final clash has affected everything: ticket sales, choir participation, even the venue is struggling to get the necessary security or bar staff.

“We’ll arrange something more low key that doesn’t clash with the World Cup and let you know as soon as we can.

“Otherwise, we have a taster session for new members on September 20 and our next concert is Saturday February 2, 2019.”