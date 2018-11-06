Classical guitarist Máximo Diego Pujol offers Bognor Regis recital

Celebrated classical guitarist and composer Máximo Diego Pujol offers a recital for the Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis on Sunday, November 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets on the door or phone 01243 866462 or 01243 266017.

Spokesman David Clarke said: “Máximo started guitar lessons at the age of eight at his home in a quiet suburb of Buenos Aires, a place where tango was constantly floating in the air.

“Máximo’s early experiences of performing, from the age of nine, gave rise to his irrepressible desire to express his personal experiences through his own compositions. Maximo went on to study at the Buenos Aires Conservatory of Music Juan José Castro and he also took private classes on harmony and composition with Leonídas Arnedo. Máximo honed his skills as a performer by playing tango and milongas at Buenos Aires night clubs, both as a soloist and as an accompanist. He also played in a number of duos, trios and quartets, immersing himself fully in every aspect of tango music.

“Since his earliest days as a professional musician and composer, Máximo has strived for an ever-closer fusion of traditional Argentine Tango and formal academic concepts. This musical quest on the guitar stems from a thorough, almost obsessive, study of the works of Heitor Villa-Lobos and Leo Brouwer, who revolutionized guitar music by incorporating the instrument and its particular musical vocabulary in their own works.

“Today Máximo Diego Pujol’s compositions are performed and recorded throughout the world and studied at master classes and conferences in the most prestigious international festivals dedicated to his instrument.”

Admisssion: £15 non-members, £10 members, full-time students half-price, under-18s free.

http://www.westsussexguitar.org.

